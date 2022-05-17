$0.30 EPS Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

