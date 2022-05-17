$0.31 EPS Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.38. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 358.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

ATI traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 62,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.75 and a beta of 1.27. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $533,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.