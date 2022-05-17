$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

