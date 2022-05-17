$0.38 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,673,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 179,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.