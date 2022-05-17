$0.41 EPS Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. AeroVironment reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.93. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,619.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AeroVironment by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

