$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.54. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,220,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 83,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.