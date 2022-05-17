$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.54. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,220,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 83,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

