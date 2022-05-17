-$1.08 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.15). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 183,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

