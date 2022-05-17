$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

NYSE:A traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.07. 84,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,492. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

