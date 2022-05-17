$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.