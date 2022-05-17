109,565 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 11.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.55.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

