11,349 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.93. 17,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,371. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.81.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.