11,830 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,770,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $5.51 on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. 27,044,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,924,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.