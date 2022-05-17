121,527 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 121,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,109,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,244.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 385,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,442 over the last 90 days. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

