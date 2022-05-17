1,312,500 Shares in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TPB Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:TPBA remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

