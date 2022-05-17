1,380 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $6,255,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 510,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,947,000 after purchasing an additional 370,020 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,322 shares of company stock worth $44,968,651 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. 6,823,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,253. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.