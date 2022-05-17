14,641 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $98.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

