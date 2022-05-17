15,000 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.45. The company had a trading volume of 634,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.06.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

