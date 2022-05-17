1,580 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

