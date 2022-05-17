1,585 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 134,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 566,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

