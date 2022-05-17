$180.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $180.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $160.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.00 million to $757.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $855.20 million, with estimates ranging from $851.00 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 44.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.91. 26,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

