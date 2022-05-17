18,381 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Lease by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $87,018,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,328,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.