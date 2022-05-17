1,989 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.