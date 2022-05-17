$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

AJG traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.17. 1,128,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,849. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

