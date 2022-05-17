$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.39 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

AVY stock traded up $4.68 on Tuesday, hitting $178.15. 411,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,190. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.