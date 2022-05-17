23,121 Shares in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Bought by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Petiole USA ltd owned about 0.48% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 4,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

