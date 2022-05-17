$243.25 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to report sales of $243.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $257.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $983.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OHI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 3,175,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,719. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
