$243.25 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to report sales of $243.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $257.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $983.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 3,175,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,719. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.