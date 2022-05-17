2,679,211 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Purchased by Lexington Partners L.P.

Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,679,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,897,000. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 23.3% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth approximately $142,574,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,529,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,089 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,440,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,839,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
