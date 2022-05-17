28,000 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. Prologis accounts for about 1.3% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,787. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.39 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

