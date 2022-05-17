$297.37 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $297.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $300.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $320.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Umpqua by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,370,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 6.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,034,000 after buying an additional 275,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $17.24. 1,244,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,235. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.