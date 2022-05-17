$30.12 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.03 million and the lowest is $28.21 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $25.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

