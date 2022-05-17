348 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

