35,100 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBEA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 333,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

SBEA traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Get Rating)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.