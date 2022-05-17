360 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $328.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.86. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $283.52 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

