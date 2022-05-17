374 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 374 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $402.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
