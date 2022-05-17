$38.17 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $38.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.59 million to $39.01 million. Vericel reported sales of $39.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $184.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.88 million to $186.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.37 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $233.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,463,000 after buying an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 918,299 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. 363,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,550. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

