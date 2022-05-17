$38.30 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will announce $38.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.20 million and the lowest is $37.40 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $26.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $147.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $149.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.80 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 million and a PE ratio of -13.69.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

