$393.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to report sales of $393.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.86 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $350.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

CBOE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $108.77. 42,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,136. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $104.43 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.