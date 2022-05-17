$4.45 Million in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,383.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $18.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.05 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 257,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

SOLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 1,874,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.48. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

