41,000 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,846,474. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.30. 92,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,825. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

