4,239 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
