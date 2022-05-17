$426.76 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $426.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.68 million. Atlas reported sales of $393.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 71,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,347. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. Atlas has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Atlas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Atlas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,369,000 after buying an additional 201,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Atlas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

