4,471 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

