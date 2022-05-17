$489.68 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to post $489.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $496.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.31. 123,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $124.20 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

