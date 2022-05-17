48,988 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,267,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 417,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 85,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,187. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

