$49.81 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $49.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $52.44 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $32.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $247.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,380,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

