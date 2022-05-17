49,300 Shares in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Bought by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Nuvei makes up approximately 2.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $12,982,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $2,949,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $22,591,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $91,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,354. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

