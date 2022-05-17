503,900 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Purchased by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 503,900 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

DIDI stock traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.37 and a 12 month high of 18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.57.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

