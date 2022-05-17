5,344 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $8.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.06. 28,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,012. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $272.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.