6,141 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 31.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Copart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 8.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,152,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.20. 9,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.