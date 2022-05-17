6,206 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after buying an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 48,157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,821,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,237.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 188,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.

